Labcorp to close an Ann Arbor facility, lay off 76 employees

A life sciences and health laboratory in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will be closed, with 76 jobs ending as a result.

The Labcorp Ann Arbor Facility on Technology Drive, part of Labcorp Early Development Laboratories, filed a WARN Act notice Jan. 7 with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, saying there will be a permanent closure of that facility.

A reason for that closure was not listed in the notice.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

The affected job titles at the Washtenaw County facility include research assistant, scientist and project manager. The jobs listed will end during a time frame between March 9 and June 14.

Labcorp operates nearly 100 labs in about a dozen countries, providing medical tests and clinical trial services.