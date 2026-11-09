Michigan's Kyle Whittingham says "zero" outside influence behind firing Michigan offensive coordinator

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham knew it was time to fire offensive coordinator Jason Beck after watching film of the 15-6 loss to rival Michigan State, he said Monday.

"It became apparent to me that I needed to make the change now," Whittingham said, a day after making the move.

Whittingham insisted there was "zero" outside influence in the decision.

He named Jim Harding as interim offensive coordinator for the rest of the season and acknowledged the staff lacks coaches with play-calling experience.

The Wolverines (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) are enduring a disappointing season under their first-year coach. With three games left, they need an upset just to become bowl-eligible after starting the season ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

They play at No. 18 Oregon (6-3, 3-2) on Saturday, return home to face No. 4 UCLA and travel to rival No. 21 Ohio State.

Whittingham would not name a starting quarterback for the game against the Ducks. Tommy Carr replaced Bryce Underwood in a comeback win against Penn State, and both have struggled to lead the offense.

The Wolverines barely avoided being shut out for the first time since 2014 against rival Michigan State, scoring with 1:35 left in a 15-6 loss after being favored to win by two touchdowns.

Michigan has been held scoreless in the first half three times this season for the first time since 1979.

Under Beck, the Wolverines were ranked No. 132 among 138 FBS teams in total offense, No. 126 in scoring, No. 125 in passing offense and No. 109 in rushing offense.