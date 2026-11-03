Incumbent Kristen McDonald Rivet, Thomas J. Smith face off in Michigan's 8th District

Democratic Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet is seeking reelection in Michigan's 8th Congressional District against Republican Thomas J. Smith, who won the GOP primary after suspending his campaign.

Other candidates for the seat include C. Mia Pettus (Libertarian Party), Jim Casha (Green Party) and Kathy Goodwin (Working Class Party).

This district is one of 13 House seats where voters elected a Democrat to Congress but favored President Trump for the presidency in 2024.

The district includes all of Bay and Saginaw counties, the majority of Genesee County and parts of Midland and Tuscola counties. Major cities include Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland.

The candidates

In 2024, McDonald Rivet won Michigan's 8th Congressional District seat, defeating Republican Paul Junge, after Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee vacated the seat. The seat has been held by a Democrat since 2019. McDonald Rivet ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in August.

Before being elected to Congress in 2024, McDonald Rivet served in the Michigan Senate. Before that, she was the chief of staff of the Michigan Department of Education.

Smith defeated Amir Hassan in the 8th District GOP primary in August, despite suspending his campaign in mid-July and Mr. Trump's endorsement of Hassan. Smith owns a salsa business with his son and is a retired General Motors engineer, his campaign said.

Smith revived his campaign and told The Detroit News in a statement that he is humbled Republicans chose him to take on McDonald Rivet.

Pettus' campaign said she is a former City of Philadelphia police officer, a former Department of Defense civilian federal police officer and an independent researcher.

Key issues

McDonald Rivet says that her campaign focuses on lowering the cost of groceries, prescriptions, gas and housing; improving health care affordability; and supporting public safety.

Smith says that his campaign focuses on protecting constitutional freedoms, supporting working families, securing borders and restoring accountability in Washington.

Pettus' campaign focuses on restoring trust in government, protecting constitutional freedoms, strengthening transparency, supporting Michigan families and ensuring public institutions remain accountable to the people they serve.