Brother of Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee killed in shooting, sheriff's office says

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say the brother of U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Genesee County, Michigan.

In a press conference, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said Timothy Kildee, 57, was reportedly shot at his home in Vienna Township following an alleged argument with a family member believed to be his 27-year-old son. The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody.

Swanson said he notified Dan Kildee, who was in Washington, D.C., and is traveling back to Michigan.

"Our family is grieving and heartbroken. There are no words to describe the loss of a beloved brother and family member, especially in such a terrible tragedy," the Democratic congressman said in a statement. "I thank the community for honoring my family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Swanson said a series of events began at about 2:50 a.m. when police were called to a domestic dispute in the 3500 block of Columbine Avenue in Burton. An investigation revealed there was a confrontation between family members, and a gun was shown. Authorities say the 27-year-old left that home and contacted his mother.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the woman, who Swanson described as Tim Kildee's ex-wife, picked up the suspect and was driving him to his father's house when he jumped out of the car.

The victim left his home after the suspect's mother called him to help search for the man.

Kildee's other son, who was at the home in the basement at the time, reported hearing the victim coming back in the house and then a "yelling match" between Kildee and the suspect. Swanson said prior to the shooting, the suspect allegedly demanded the victim's wallet and keys. The wallet was later found with the suspect.

The other son then reported hearing one shot, which is believed to be the shot that killed Tim Kildee.

The suspect allegedly took Kildee's truck and fled at high speed, crashing into another car minutes later in Genesee Township. He was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

The people in the other vehicle are expected to be OK.

Swanson said an investigation is ongoing, and the suspect is under police watch at the hospital.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said charges have not yet been filed, but the suspect could face multiple charges, including open murder, armed robbery and carjacking.