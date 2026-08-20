KKK flyers found in Melvindale neighborhoods, police say

Police in the Southeast Michigan community of Melvindale say flyers that appeared to recruit for the Ku Klux Klan were found in parts of the city.

Police Chief Christopher Egan told CBS News Detroit that the flyers may be from a group from Ohio and appeared to have been tossed out of a car window. Egan says no specific person appeared to be targeted and no formal complaints were filed, but residents called the police out of concern.

Egan says the city "does not approve or condone (the flyers) but in this county, you are allowed to say anything stupid you want. Everybody has a First Amendment right."

Egan says the flyers, which were also reported in another Metro Detroit community, have since been shredded.

In response, Dawud Walid, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Michigan chapter, said, "We are deeply concerned over the escalation of white supremacist activity in Southeast Michigan in conjunction with Jake Lang and his acolytes repeated anti-Muslim agitations in our area. We encourage anyone who has information about those behind the distribution of these KKK hate materials to immediately call their local police department."