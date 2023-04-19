Kitten taken in by dog at Jackson County Animal Shelter has died

(CBS DETROIT) - A kitten that a mother dog took in at an animal shelter in Jackson County has died due to a possible genetic condition, the shelter announced.

You celebrate our successes, share in our happy times and also share our pain on hard days. It’s with a heavy heart... Posted by Jackson County Animal Shelter - Michigan on Monday, April 17, 2023

Earlier this month, Kela, a dog at the shelter, took in the kitten as she was nursing her puppies.

According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, Kela cried at the door leading to the kitten, and when they opened the door, she ran straight to the kitten.

After some discussion, the team at the shelter decided to put the kitten with Kela, and after they did that, she laid back down with her puppies.

In addition, the shelter says Kela immediately started cleaning the kitten.

On Monday, April 17, they posted an update on Facebook saying the kitten had passed away due to a possible genetic disorder.

The shelter says it is common for mothers to know when something is wrong with one of their kittens and abandon them.

"We are comforted to know that he was always warm, always had a full belly and was completely content for the short time we were lucky enough to have him," said the Jackson County Animal Shelter. "Kela loved and cared for him as if he were her own and we couldn't have asked for a better caregiver."