Michigan woman remains missing, Huron Township police continue to seek tips

The investigation continues into the whereabouts of a Southeast Michigan woman whose vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Oct. 10 near the Huron River in Wayne County.

Kimberly McGrath, 43, of Southgate, was last in contact with family on Oct. 9, according to the Huron Township Police Department, which is investigating the circumstances.

"She has NOT been located and we remain hopeful she can be reunited with her family safely," the township police said in a follow-up report on Monday.

"It remains possible that Kimberly McGrath is out there and afraid to come forward out of fear that she may be in trouble. Kimberly, if you see this, please know that you have an incredible support system standing behind you. Everyone just wants you home safely."

Her vehicle was found crashed near a home in the 18000 block of Hannan Road.

Kimberly McGrath of Southgate has been reported missing. Her vehicle was found crashed in Huron Township on Oct. 10, 2026. Huron Township Department of Public Safety

Agencies and teams that have assisted Huron Township Police in the search for her in the water and on land include Huron Township Fire Department, Metroparks Police Department, Michigan State Police, Lapeer County Search and Rescue Team, Wayne County Dive Team, Washtenaw County Dive Team, Oakland County Search and Rescue Team and Huron Township Drone Unit.

"So many organizations have assisted and we have used every resource that we can. If we missed anyone who has assisted, we sincerely apologize," police said. "Behind the scenes, our Detective Bureau has dedicated every minute they have to finding out where she is."

The agency asks that anyone with information on McGrath's whereabouts contact Huron Township Police Department Detective Wesley Jolly at 734-753-4400 or the Huron Township Emergency Dispatch Center.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 14, 2026.