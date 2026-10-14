Woman remains missing after her vehicle found crashed near Huron River, police say

A Southgate woman remains missing after her vehicle was found crashed into the backyard of a home in Huron Township, Michigan.

The Huron Township Police Department said it was called about 5:34 p.m. Saturday on a report that a vehicle had crashed near a home in the 18000 block of Hannan Road, near the Huron River. The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Kimberly McGrath, could not be found.

McGrath was not found at her home in Southgate, and family members told police they last had contact with her on Friday.

The Huron Township Fire Department searched accessible areas of the Huron River.

Law enforcement drone and K-9 searches, working with the Huron Township police and fire departments, Metroparks Police Department and Michigan State Police also searched the area.

But she has not been found.

Kimberly McGrath of Southgate has been reported missing. Her vehicle was found crashed in Huron Township on Oct. 10, 2026. Huron Township Department of Public Safety

"Our fear is that Kimberly could be injured from the crash," Huron Township Department of Public Safety Director Everette Robbins said. "Our number one priority is to locate her and make sure she is safe. We ask residents who live in that area to check their outbuildings or anywhere on your property where an injured person may seek shelter. We continue to investigate and use every resource available to us. Her family desperately wants her home, so if you know where she is, please call us."

Police ask that anyone who has information about McGrath's whereabouts contact the Huron Township Police Department at 734-753-4400.