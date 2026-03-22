Kim Barnes Arico has built Michigan women's basketball into a consistent winner

Kim Barnes Arico has turned Michigan's women's basketball into a consistently winning program for the first time in school history.

The Wolverines earned bids to March Madness just five times between 1982 and 2012 before hiring Barnes Arico away from St. John's and much of her family.

Barnes Arico has helped Michigan play in eight straight NCAA Tournaments and nine overall, including in her debut season 13 years ago.

The Wolverines are seeded No. 2 — their best seed in school history — and are aiming to reach the Final Four for the first time.

Michigan (26-6) can take another step on Sunday at home against a seventh-seeded North Carolina State (21-10) with a spot in the Sweet 16 at stake.

"Our team right now is in a really great position," Barnes Arico said. "We've been consistent, but now we're trying to take that next step. That next step is advancing in that tournament. That next step is hanging some more banners."

Wes Moore, meanwhile, has given the Wolfpack another era of winning basketball with a second Final Four appearance and a string of successful seasons.

N.C. State is in a school-record ninth straight tournament and 10th overall since Moore's debut season 12 years ago. The program, just two years removed from the Final Four, is shooting for a seventh Sweet 16 in eight tournaments under Moore.

He has won 880 games, trailing only Geno Auriemma at Connecticut, after climbing up the coaching ranks by starting at Division III Maryville College in 1987 and moving on to Francis Marion, Chattanooga and N.C. State in his 36-season career.

Moore has seen a transformation in the game, in the level of talent, and with the many changes in the modern era of college athletics, and has adapted well enough to win a lot of games with women who have taken the game to another level with their play.

"They're so much more exciting to watch," he said. "Entertaining, skill level, athleticism. They're the ones that have put the game on the map so to speak.

"But like in our case, we sell out almost all our home games, and it's a great atmosphere. It's just really exciting time to be in it. The portal, NIL has definitely changed things and is a challenge."

Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks, an All-ACC player, was held out of practice Saturday after missing much of the second half with an injured right foot.

Moore said whether Brooks plays will likely be a game-day decision.

"Taking all precautions with a boot, crutches, trying to keep weight off it," he said.

Michigan has two of the top players in the nation in third-team All-American Olivia Olson and All-Big Ten guard Syla Swords, and they compete with each other in every workout and practice.

"It's not so much against each other, but I think it's with each other," Olson said. "We want to raise the program to another level. We're just wired a little different in the effort aspect of we want to bring our teammates up to that level."