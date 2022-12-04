Kids in Detroit learn what it's like to attend medical school

Detroit kids learn what it's like to attend medical school AJ Walker

Children in Detroit are getting the chance to find out what it's like to go to medical school. Dr. Carolyn King is one of the founders of Co-founder of the Reach out to Youth Program at Wayne State University and hopes to inspire the next generation of young doctors. The program, which began in 1990, encourages kids ages seven through eleven to consider careers in medicine.

"In order for us to know who we can be, we have to see that role model in front of us, otherwise, we think the only thing there is to be that's passion-filled is an athlete or a superstar," said King.

Second-year medical students who were a part of the program spoke about the importance of young children seeing those with similar ethnic backgrounds or genders reaching some of the highest levels in the medical field.

"I really believe that representation is super important, especially in the field of medicine, where we don't have many black doctors or many brown doctors," said Lyndsay Archer "So making sure that we just inspire the next generation to know that this field is something that they can do and that they can thrive in is super important."

Dr. King also talked about why the program is especially important for children in the Detroit area.

"Just wanting to expose the youth of Detroit specifically to what it's like to be a medical student because before you're a doctor and you're a three-year-old, five-year-old, seven-year-old, you don't even know that the largest medical school in the country, if not the world, is right here in the city," said King.