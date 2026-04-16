Man charged in kidnapping of 16-year-old Hamtramck student waiting for bus

A 48-year-old Hamtramck man is charged with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl who was abducted Monday morning, prosecutors said.

Donald James Joseph Arthur Fields was arraigned Thursday on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, five counts of felony firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. He was ordered held without bond after the arraignment hearing, and remanded to the Wayne County Jail.

The victim, who is a student at Frontier International Academy in Hamtramck, was waiting for a school bus when she was kidnapped about 7:05 a.m. Monday, authorities said. She noticed a man walk up to her, place something at her back, and forced her into the back of a van before driving away.

The teen was able to place a 911 call at 7:09 a.m., Worthy said. That sent Hamtramck police officers to the intersection where she was taken. Police went to the school to continue the investigation, where other students tracked a possible location of the missing teen via their cell phones and apps.

Hamtramck police followed up on the tips to a Sunoco gas station at the corner of Conant and Nevada, about 2 ½ miles away from the bus stop.

Worthy said the suspect had accompanied the victim to the gas station's convenience store and ordered her to purchase cigarettes for him. While in the store, the teen was able to signal to the clerk that she was in danger.

"The cashier immediately came to her aid, and the defendant quickly left," Worthy said.

By this time, police arrived at the gas station after having tracked the cellphone signal to that location. They arrested the suspect, confiscated a handgun and impounded the van.

"Our young survivor in this case was simply walking in broad daylight when she was viciously attacked and sexually assaulted. Despite what she had just gone through, her quick thinking and mental toughness saved her life. We cannot reverse what happened to her, but we can work hard to bring justice to her," Worthy said.

Hamtramck Police Chief Hussein Farhat says the teen and the suspect didn't have a connection to each other before this, and it was random in nature.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is not believed to be continued threats to the community," he said.