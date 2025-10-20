Watch CBS News
Kent County sheriff's K-9 missing, last seen in Manistee National Forest

A law enforcement K-9 got away from his handler Sunday morning in western Michigan's Manistee National Forest, and officers are asking the public to keep a lookout for the canine. 

K-9 Soka, a German shorthair mix, is assigned to the Kent County Sheriff's Office in Grand Rapids. The dog is trained in narcotics detection, is microchipped and has a collar with identification. 

kent-county-photo.jpg
The Kent County Sheriff's Office in Michigan is asking the public to be on the lookout for a law enforcement K-9 that was last seen in Manistee National Forest. Kent County Sheriff's Office

"He is friendly and may approach people if called," the Kent County Sheriff's Office said. 

The dog was last seen about 1 ½ miles southeast of Peacock Township Hall in Irons, in the Manistee National Forest. 

Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted with a ground search, and Kent County Sheriff's Office sent a drone unit to the area after the weather cleared up. 

"If you see or locate K9 Soka, please secure him if possible and contact your local Sheriff's Office or Lake County Central Dispatch immediately," the notice said. 

The Kent County Sheriff's Office currently has nine K-9s assigned to its department, according to recent posts on social media. 

