Michigan father charged after 8-week-old found with broken bones, police say

A Kent County father caused several broken bones and internal injuries to his eight-week-old child in Walker, City of Walker Police say.

Officers were dispatched to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for an injured eight-week-old on Sept. 10, and the injuries were inflicted at home in the 200 block of Manzana Court in Walker, police say.

Detectives and Children's Protective Services investigated the incident and interviewed the child's family members to determine that the child's father had caused the injuries to the child, according to police.

The father was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse, and the child has been released from the hospital, police say.

On Tuesday, the case moved to the 17th Circuit Court for further proceedings.