Kensington Metropark hosts 8th Annual Memorial Day Art Fair

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Now in its eighth year, the Kensington Metropark Memorial Day Art Fair returns to Milford.

"We really support the family and friends of military members and veterans," said one vendor, as many recalled what the holiday weekend actually stands for.

CBS News Detroit's Luke Laster takes us there to speak with those who remember the holiday for what it is.

Leif Sporck, a tile maker and one of many vendors along Maple Beach, says he models some of his pieces honoring those who have served in the military.

"I like to go to as many art fairs as possible," Sporck says as he explains one tile he had on display while discussing his late grandfather who served in the Navy during World War II. "Many World War II veterans and especially family members, grandchildren, we don't really know much about the kind of combat they had."

He says on one tile he painted something that he had imagined to be what war may have been like, someone in a trench with explosions nearby, equipped with a rifle.

"People that lost their lives and the stories that are becoming lost and the sentiment that the heroic struggles that the United States has overcome," Sporck said.

The art fair runs throughout the holiday weekend and concludes at 4 p.m. Monday.