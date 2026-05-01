Bond revoked for Pontiac mother accused of abandoning her 3 kids for years

A Pontiac, Michigan, mother who faces child abuse charges after her three children were left to live by themselves has been remanded to jail.

Kelli Bryant's bond was revoked during a pretrial hearing on Thursday, according to Sixth Circuit Court records. She was booked into the Oakland County Jail that afternoon.

The judge in the case noted that Bryant had missed a scheduled competency exam that was part of the pretrial proceedings.

A trial is scheduled to begin on June 1 over the three child abuse charges involving the kids.

There have already been more than a dozen court appearances resulting from this investigation. In those hearings, Bryant pleaded no contest to welfare fraud related to receiving state support payments. Sentencing on that case is scheduled for May 27.

The children were discovered Feb. 14, 2025, after a landlord of the home in the 600 block of Lydia Lane in Pontiac said rent had not been paid for months and he was concerned about the circumstances.

When Oakland County deputies arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl living among mold, waste and garbage.