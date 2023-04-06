Multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes acting debut on latest episode of 'Fire Country'

The crews of "Fire Country" respond to the scene of a train crash where the rescue has the potential to spiral out of control when they discover the train is full of illicit cargo.

Multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes acting debut on Fire Country. CBS

Multiplatinum entertainer Kane Brown makes his acting debut as Robin, an enigmatic modern-day train hopper who helps injured patients. This episode is written by Tia Napolitano and David Gould and directed by Bill Purple.

"Fire Country" airs Friday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.