Kalkaska man, teenager dead after fall through ice in Northern Michigan

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, died after a fall through the ice on Island Lake in northern Michigan, deputies reported.

A 14-year-old boy who was also part of that group was rescued, and has been released from the hospital.

The rescue efforts began about 10:56 p.m. Saturday on Island Lake, near the intersection of Island Lake Road and Dockery Road, the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office said. The girlfriend of the adult, who had gone looking for the three, heard shouts for help, and emergency crews were called to the scene.

When first responders arrived, they learned that all three had fallen through the ice.

The 14-year-old managed to crawl out of the water, get on top of the ice and yell for help.

Deputies from the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office rescued the teen. He was taken to Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and released after treatment.

In the meantime, search efforts began to find the two others who were missing.

The 22-year-old, whom deputies identified as Johnathan Blake of Kalkaska, was pulled out of the water about 11:40 p.m. He was taken to Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Efforts continued through the night and into the morning to find the 13-year-old, including searches by a Michigan State Police helicopter. The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Dive Team found the boy around 9:50 a.m. Sunday in about seven to eight feet of water, deputies said.

Names were not provided for the teens, but deputies said they also were from Kalkaska.

Agencies that assisted Kalkaska County on site included Kalkaska EMS, Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Dive Team, four teams from Kalkaska County Fire and Rescue, Whitewater and South Torch Lake Fire and Rescue, Michigan State Police and the Michigan State Police Trooper 3 aviation unit.