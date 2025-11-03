Watch CBS News
Two juveniles arrested for alleged armed robbery in Plymouth Township, police say

Two juveniles were taken into custody over the weekend in connection with an armed robbery during a party in Plymouth Township, Michigan, according to police.

Authorities were called at about 12:36 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the area of Ann Arbor and Ridge roads for reports of gunshots. Police say they were initially told that a fight broke out before the shooting. A further investigation revealed that two armed juveniles robbed multiple people at the home, and shots were fired during that time.

Police say no one was struck, and a majority of the people at the party left before police arrived. Authorities say they recovered evidence at the home.

Investigators identified the two juveniles accused of the robbery and executed search warrants on Monday in Canton Township. Both juveniles were arrested. Police found some of the items that were stolen.

Police say there is no threat to the community and are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Sgt. Jason Hayes at 734-354-3234.

