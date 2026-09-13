Juvenile killed in shooting on Detroit's west side, police say; investigation underway

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile dead on the city's west side early Sunday.

Officers responded to the incident on the 7300 block of Brace Street around 1:43 a.m., according to the Detroit Police Department. They found the juvenile, whose age has yet to be disclosed, when they arrived.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Police are seeking the public's help in learning more about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip on the organization's website.

Detroit Rewards TV is offering $5,000 for information about the incident.