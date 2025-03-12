Michigan State University soccer standout Justina Gaynor signs with Chicago Stars FC

Chicago Stars FC of the National Women's Soccer League announced the signing of Shelby Township, Michigan, native and Michigan State University alumna Justina Gaynor.

The Michigan native will join Chicago on a one-year contract through 2025 with an option for 2026 after spending the preseason with the Stars on a training camp invite. Gaynor, who played as a midfielder in college, will be making a position change to defender when the season begins.

Chicago Stars FC defender, Justina Gaynor, poses with her jersey after signing a one-year contract with the NWSL club. Gretchen Schneider (Chicago Stars FC)

"I am so grateful to start my professional career with the Chicago Stars! I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to the team however I can and learn from both the staff and players," said Gaynor. "Thank you to everyone who has pushed me along the way to help me fulfill this lifelong dream."

"We're happy to have Justina join the Stars," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Before receiving a full invitation to preseason, our coaches and scouting team invited various talented players to a combine with our coaches. After impressing there, Justina took advantage of her opportunity and continued to stand out this preseason. I look forward to watching her continued growth with the Stars."

During her four years at Michigan State, the defender started in 76 of 83 match appearances with the Spartans, scoring 17 goals and tallying 20 assists. In 2023, she was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year. She was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2022 and 2023.

Newly-signed Chicago Stars FC defender and Shelby Township native Justina Gaynor JP Calubaquib (Chicago Stars FC)

Gaynor joins a roster in Chicago which includes two other Michigan natives, Ava Cook from Battle Creek and Micayla Johnson from Troy.

Gaynor's sister, Celia Gaynor, was drafted by Chicago in the fourth round of the 2024 NWSL Draft. Celia Gaynor now plays professionally for Fort Lauderdale United FC in the USL Super League.

Chicago Stars FC will kick off the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season at 8 p.m. ET on March 14, taking on the 2024 NWSL Champions, the Orlando Pride.