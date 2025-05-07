Justin Verlander remains winless after 8 starts with the San Francisco Giants

It happened again. Justin Verlander was in position for his first win with the San Francisco Giants — but he walked away empty-handed.

Verlander pitched five innings Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs before giving a 5-3 lead to San Francisco's bullpen. The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner ended up with another no-decision, but the Giants scored nine times in the 11th for a 14-5 victory.

"It's crazy, because he could easily have four or five wins at this point," San Francisco manager Bob Melvin said. "So just another one of those where we're a pitch away from getting him a win, and next thing you know he doesn't, but it doesn't mean he's not performing well."

The 42-year-old Verlander signed a $15 million, one-year contract with the Giants in January. He was charged with two losses while going winless in his first eight starts for the longest such drought at any point during his 20 seasons in the majors.

"I'm somebody who really tries to focus on the big picture," Verlander said. "Just try to keep pitching well and giving us a chance to win and that's doing my job, and wins can come in bunches. It's a team sport. Not everything is in your control as a starter, and I know that."

Verlander allowed five hits, struck out three and walked two against the NL Central leaders. The big blow was Miguel Amaya's two-run homer after San Francisco had opened a 4-0 lead in the top of the third.

"Obviously, you want some wins," Verlander said. "I've also been somebody who never really expects a lot of wins when I only go five innings. I don't really feel like I did my job as well as I should have today."

During his season-opening drought, Verlander has been hurt by lackluster run support. He had a 1.96 ERA in 18 1/3 innings over his previous three starts. He was in position to get his first win against Colorado on Thursday, but the lowly Rockies rallied for a 4-3 win.

Verlander went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts for Houston last year. He had stints on the injured list for shoulder inflammation and neck discomfort.

The nine-time All-Star became a free agent after he failed to pitch 140 innings, a total that would have triggered his ability to exercise a $35 million conditional player option.

Verlander is 262-149 with a 3.31 ERA in 534 career starts. He is tops among active big league pitchers in wins, innings (3,457 2/3), strikeouts (3,451) and starts (534).

"I've been kind of working my way towards I think being better and better," Verlander said. "Just kind of stay the course and see what happens. We've still got a lot of starts left. It's really early."