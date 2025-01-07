Justin Verlander reportedly agrees to 1-year-deal with Giants

Three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Justin Verlander has reportedly agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants for the upcoming 2025 season.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN announced that the team has reached a one-year deal with Verlander, who is turning 42 next month. The deal, reportedly for $15 million, is pending a physical.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history and a likely future Hall of Famer, Verlander is set to begin his 20th season in the Major Leagues.

Over his two-decade career, Verlander has played for the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and the New York Mets. Among his many achievements, Verlander won two World Series titles with Houston (2017 and 2022) and was named as an MLB All-Star nine times.

In 2011, Verlander won the American League MVP and his first Cy Young Award. He won two additional Cy Young awards in 2019 and 2022. He has also thrown three no-hitters (2007, 2011 and 2019).

Verlander's signing would bolster a rotation that features ace and 2024 All-Star Logan Webb, but has been in flux after two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell signed with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants had also lost out in the free agency sweepstakes of pitcher Corbin Burnes, who signed with the division rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

Verlander is the latest free agent to sign with the club after Buster Posey became president of baseball operations after the end of last season. Last month, the team agreed to a $182 million, 7-year deal with shortstop Willy Adames, the richest in franchise history.