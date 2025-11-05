Website provides resources for Michiganders amid government shutdown

With the government shutdown and the pause on SNAP benefits, more people are in need, and they don't always know where to find them.

Luckily, there's a list online that can help.

Julie Kennedy-Carpenter started Julie's List, a comprehensive list of resources, 14 years ago to help people.

It covers everything from foster care to rent and utility aid, food assistance and much more.

"It's just an obsession of mine, just a big hobby. But I'm just determined that people, no matter what their station in life, find what they want and what they need," Kennedy-Carpenter said. "My resources cover everything, all types of ethnicities, all types of ages, veterans, all groups, because I'm very inclusive."

The website has 95 pages of links to thousands of organizations across eight counties in Southeast Michigan and nine counties in Central Kentucky.

The resources on Julie's List are free or low-cost and updated regularly.

"I only put the very best ones on there after I've researched them and vetted them, then they go on my list," Kennedy-Carpenter said.

Two years ago, Julie started working at St. Joseph's Helpers, a non-profit organization that provides small home repairs for those in need at no cost. The website's revamp will help the agency serve more clients.

"Julie's List became ours after she had graciously given it to us. So now we are in the process of building it and making it a bigger," said Rayna Bennett, executive director of St. Joseph's Helpers.

"There's a lot of people who need help, and with those, just like the food shutdowns, with the SNAP benefits and such, there's been more people calling and asking for pantries in different places that can help them where they might have not needed it before."

Although Kennedy-Carpenter handed over control of her website, she says she will always be involved.

"I know it's going to go on and on for other people, and that's what's important to me," she said.