Judges issues preliminary injunction on controversial 5G Wyandotte antenna

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Parents and residents in the city of Wyandotte have raised concerns over a 5G antenna at an elementary school.

Recently a judge ruled that the antenna has to stay off for now.

The back-and-forth over whether or not a 5G antenna can be turned on is in the hands of the courts. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Adel Harb ruled the antenna must stay off as court proceedings continue.

"So it's definitely a sigh of relief just so we know we have taken the right steps to make sure this does not get turned on," said parent Matt Cristiano.

T- Mobile previously stated the antenna would be turned on sometime following the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

With the judge issuing a preliminary injunction, the antenna cannot be touched.

"Well, obviously we hope that the tower will be taken down and moved somewhere else where T-Mobile can get the same functionality as they can at our school," Cristiano said.

In June, several parents sued several entities, including T-Mobile and the school district.

During previous school board and city council meetings, parents threatened to remove their children from the school. Cristiano was one of those parents. Now with the preliminary injunction, his daughter will remain at Washington Elementary School.

"I know there are a lot of other parents that were on the same page as me and my wife, but now that the judge has said they can not turn it on, they will be returning to Washington," Cristiano said.

T-Mobile as well as the school district filed to have the case dismissed. All parties will be back in the courtroom on August 21.