Wyandotte City Council discusses 5G antenna amid growing concerns

WYANDOTTE, MICH. (CBS DETROIT) - For weeks we've followed residents in Wyandotte concerned over a 5G antenna atop an elementary school. T-mobile has yet to turn the antenna on. But, with the clock winding down for the current school year, residents hope the city will step in before it gets turned on.

Parents, guardians, and residents are taking their concerns to the city council. Though the school board reached an agreement with T-Mobile back in 2018 residents feel the city has a responsibility to step in.

"My kids I've said it before, they look out their window and see a cell antenna and they are aware of what's going on. And we've tried to shelter them, but we can't anymore," one resident said to the council.

As of now, the antenna is off but T-Mobile has stated they will turn it on sometime after June 9th which is when the school year ends.

"The decision to give T-Mobile a permit to place a cell phone tower on top of an elementary school was wrong when the decision was made, it's illegal as it currently sits there and it should be revoked immediately," Josh Castmore, a concerned parent speaking to council members.

The district is set to receive a $1,000 monthly payment for the antenna in the deal. Residents believe the district could take a big financial hit especially if parents remove their children.

Ultimately, the mayor added in order for changes to the agreement to be made it would need to be done by the school board.

During the meeting, some council members spoke regretting the idea of the antenna's placement. A move applauded by the crowd.

"I wish more than anything that I could withdraw a permit that should have never..ever..ever been approved," Councilwoman Kaylyn Crayne, added.

Others believe that the best way for this issue to be handled is by putting more pressure on the school board.

Councilmen Todd Hanna added, "I don't understand how we [former school board] issued a permit and didn't send out a letter from 2017."

Most recently the school board appointed an interim superintendent after the former resigned. The official search for a new superintendent recently started. Two public meetings will be held to get public input. According to the school district, the person chosen is expected to assume the role on July 1st.