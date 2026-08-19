Journeyman line worker is Michigan's 30th workplace death of 2026

An electric utility worker is Michigan's 30th workplace death of 2026, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said.

The fatal incident happened on August 13 in Henderson County, which is in Northern Lower Michigan. The journeyman line worker, who was 48 years old, was performing overhead electric work and was electrocuted, MIOSHA said. The worker then died from the electric shock.

Two other reports for 2026 were added in the past few days, MIOSHA said a 28-year-old landscaper in Southfield was working underneath a compact wheel loader to repair a hydraulic line on the vehicle on January 16. The worker became pinned underneath the control arm, and died as a result of the injuries.

The other recently added investigation involved a 53-year-old telecommunications technician who was found unresponsive in an aerial lift bucket while working at a home on July 24 in West Olive. A supervisor lowered the bucket after the worker did not respond. First responders took the worker to an area hospital, where they died.

MIOSHA investigated 46 workplace-related deaths in Michigan in 2025.

"Every life is precious. Our mutual goal must be that every employee goes home at the end of every shift unharmed," the agency said.