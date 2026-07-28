John James talks 2026 gubernatorial campaign ahead of primaries

Michigan's primary election day is Aug. 4, and Republicans will choose between businessman Perry Johnson and U.S. Representative John James in the gubernatorial race.

As part of CBS News Detroit's 2026 election coverage, the station invited Rep. James to sit down with Shaina Humphries, CBS News Detroit anchor.

Shaina Humphries: Before we dive into the campaign, I want to talk about the elephant in the room, this wildfire smoke that we're all struggling with today. The air quality is dangerous. You and a group of lawmakers are calling on Canada to take action to prevent them. How realistic is it for Canada to prevent wildfires?

John James: We're going to find out. I just got off the phone with Ambassador Wiseman, the Canadian Ambassador to the United States. I've been in touch with the administration, I'm going to be speaking with the EPA after this interview, and I've also worked with my colleagues to make sure we use every resource at our disposal to make sure we address this wildfire and make sure they don't continue in the future.

These are the types of things that we need, in addition to make sure that we have proper resources to manage our own issues. Because of the ice storms in northern Michigan over the past couple of years, we have a ton of downed timber tinder as well that could threaten our own population. In addition to making sure that Canada is properly incentivized to manage their own affairs and cover any costs that are incurred by Americans, we also — under my leadership as governor — are going to be addressing our own issues to make sure that we protect our people, our businesses, and preserve the beauty of the water, land and air of the state of Michigan.

SH: In the letter you signed, you say that Canada has had years to address the underlying causes of these worsening wildfires. Most experts would agree that a major underlying cause is climate extremes fueled by climate change, so are you saying that more needs to be done about climate change?

JJ: Well, you look at the amount of CO2 that's released from one forest fire, one wildfire, in one season — it exceeds all of the vehicles that we run in the state. I'm sorry — in the state definitely, but definitely in the country in a number of years.

By properly mitigating the issues that cause these fires, it will have the most impact on whatever manmade causes that folks may assert is climate change. So we have to do all of it. I'm excited to work with my colleagues in Congress now, and as governor making sure that Michigan is a center of excellence for preventing these wildfires and making sure that we address the health and safety and preservation of the beauty of our state, regardless of what's happening around us.

SH: So to be clear, are you saying that climate change needs to be addressed?

JJ: I'm saying that we absolutely need to make sure that we are resilient for extreme weather, and making sure that we're doing that in all seasons — whether it's tornadoes or rainstorms or forest fires or ice storms. We need to be more resilient, and I'm looking forward to bringing my leadership skills that I honed in combat to make sure that we're prepared for the worst, but making sure we're prepared for the worst, we can prevent it from happening in the first place.

SH: Okay, to the campaign, you represent a critical swing district right now. It's a seat that your party really needs to hold on to if they want to maintain a majority in Washington. Why walk away from Washington to try to land in Lansing?

JJ: Well, who wants to be in the swamp? Look, I want to be in politics just about as badly as I wanted to go to war, but I'm doing it for the same reason. To speak for those who can't speak for themselves, to fight for those who can't fight for themselves, and what Michigan needs more than ever is leadership — proven, tested leadership. And for someone who's brought people together to accomplish tough and dangerous missions in combat, Michigan needs that.

From somebody who's been the CEO of a business and grown and created jobs in Detroit, we need that — somebody who needs to help Michigan's economy grow. And for a state where 40% of our budget comes from the federal resources in the first place, having someone who can deliver for people in the state of Michigan — not just promise it, but deliver — including, as recently as last week, $300 million or so for Selfridge National Guard Base and a fighter mission.

Those are the types of skills and resources that we need. Being endorsed by President Trump for this race is further indication of these skills and resilience that's going to be required to lead Michigan to a better and brighter future where we can all thrive. And I am quite convinced that Michael Bouchard, who's running in my place, is going to do a stellar job as a veteran himself. But we all know that having a strong top of ticket is the greatest indicator that we'll have success for Republicans up and down the ticket, and I'm excited with the President's endorsement and support of people out there to win the primary on the 4th and win the general on the 3rd of November.

SH: On that note, you and your opponents in the Republican primary don't have a lot of extreme differences when it comes to a policy position, so it's really become about electability. Some of your opponents would point out that when you ran statewide in 2018 and 2020, that didn't go in your favor. So why should Republican voters be confident that it will this November?

JJ: Well, because we're not running during a global pandemic, Shaina. Because things have changed. Since then, I've won in Southeast Michigan twice, and there are a number of folks who still have questions about what went on in 2020, the president is going to be addressing the nation at 9 p.m. tonight, and we'll be interested to see what he has to say, but the fact of the matter is we have a Secretary of State who's admitted to allowing 16 illegals vote in past elections and currently in Macomb County. There are hundreds who are on jury duty roles, and so the government owes the people an answer, and whether you're talking about Wayne County, Washtenaw, or Menominee and everywhere in between, we are owed safe, secure elections. And frankly, I think having people who are telling the truth and continuing to question the government are exactly what we need to make sure we have a healthy republican democracy process.

SH: Alright, Congressman John James, thank you for being here today.