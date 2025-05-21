Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts owner, dies at 65

Jim Irsay, the owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts, died on Wednesday, the team said in a statement. He was 65.

"Jim's dedication to and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed," the team said.

A cause of death was not immediately given, but the team said Irsay died "peacefully in his sleep" on Wednesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. AJ Mast / AP

Irsay, the son of former Baltimore Colts owner Robert Irsay, spent much of his young life around the team, including serving as a ball boy during games.

"Some of Jim's fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family," the Colts said. "He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis."

That move from Baltimore to Indianapolis, carried out suddenly by Robert Irsay in March 1984 to avoid having the team be seized by the city of Baltimore, would remain a lingering sore spot for former fans in Maryland.

Jim Irsay took over sole ownership of the team after his father's death in 1997. Under his leadership, the team drafted Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998. Widely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, he helped deliver the Indianapolis Colts their first and thus far only Super Bowl title in 2006.

"Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League."

Irsay was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of driving under the influence, with police saying he had several bottles of prescription medication on him at the time. Prosecutors alleged at the time he had tested positive for multiple opioids. He would eventually plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was subsequently suspended by the NFL for six games and fined $500,000.

Irsay had recently been in a wheelchair following two separate surgeries. One was to fix an issue that affected his left leg, quadriceps and back that stemmed from a fall in his bathroom that impacted his nerves, leading to lingering numbness, CBS affiliate WTTV reported. He then had surgery in mid-May to take care of a serious hematoma, according to WTTV.