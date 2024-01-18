Deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Pontiac

Watch CBS News
By Gabrielle Dawson

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. 

Jessica Macz-Tzi was last seen at the R7 Laundromat located at 369 Cesar Chavez in Pontiac, deputies said. She was seen as a passenger in a black Chevrolet Malibu. 

Family members said they had a recent disagreement with Macz-Tzi prior to her being seen on Jan. 10, the sheriff's office said.  

She is described by deputies as 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 248-858-4950. 

January 18, 2024

