Deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jessica Macz-Tzi was last seen at the R7 Laundromat located at 369 Cesar Chavez in Pontiac, deputies said. She was seen as a passenger in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

Family members said they had a recent disagreement with Macz-Tzi prior to her being seen on Jan. 10, the sheriff's office said.

She is described by deputies as 5 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 248-858-4950.