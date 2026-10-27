JD Vance rallies in Howell, calls Michigan "most important election" in U.S.

Vice President JD Vance addressed the audience in Howell, Michigan, on Tuesday to rally support for Republican candidates in the general elections less than a week away.

"Michigan is the most important election in the United States of America," Vance said. "Because more than any other state, it highlights the clash in vision that the far left has decided to run with against common sense American values."

This is Vance's second time rallying in Michigan ahead of the midterm election, after he campaigned in Monroe on Oct. 15.

Vance described the inflation crisis as the worst in half a century in the U.S. He says that the current administration inherited a country that was shedding factories and factory jobs, a country with "a wide-open southern border" and drug cartels coming in.

"Under President Trump's leadership, ladies and gentlemen, that has changed. We got to doing the work of the American people," Vance said.

Vance says that one of the things he's proudest of is ending the "tyranny of DEI and racial discrimination in jobs and universities."

"And we did that because none of us can be truly free if your government cares more about segmenting us into racial categories than it does about fighting for all Americans, regardless of skin color," Vance said.

Vance was joined by Michigan Republicans running for seats in the upcoming election, including gubernatorial candidate, Congressman John James, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, and Congressman Tom Barrett, who is seeking reelection.

Vance then mentioned an interview that Rogers was on, explaining how Rogers would make a great U.S. senator because he didn't get angry and "carefully explained why Abdul El-Sayed is a crazy person that should never be in a seat of power."

Vance also touched on the demonstrations in France, saying that it is really hard to imagine that same scenario in the U.S.

"And I can guarantee, if those rioters were burning down New York or Detroit, that Hassan Piker and El-Sayed would be right there, leading them and cheering them on," Vance said.

In response to Vance's speech, Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel released the following statement: