Man detained at JD Vance's Ohio home after allegedly breaking windows, Secret Service says

A man was detained by Secret Service personnel at Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home after allegedly causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence, the Secret Service said early Monday.

"Shortly after midnight on Monday, January 5, the man was physically detained by Secret Service agents assigned to the Vice President's home," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio."

The Secret Service said the agency is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office about possible charges.

The vice president's office referred comment to the Secret Service.