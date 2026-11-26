Immediately after Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams went to a Thanksgiving feast he put on for several families in Detroit.

"You know, I want to give back as much as I can," Williams said.

After Thursday's tough loss to the Bears, Williams still took the time to be there for families that joined him for a Thanksgiving meal at the John S. Vitale Community Center in Detroit.

"For us to be able to come out here and enjoy this and still go home and party with the rest of the family, it's a blessing," said attendee Monta Allen.

Allen said this dinner is exactly what his family needed.

He said they lost both of their parents, so on a holiday centered around family, he and his loved ones were grateful the wide receiver wanted to spend it with them and many others.

"I appreciate the opportunity to be here to see him, meet him, and greet him, so it's amazing," said attendee Samantha Sloane.

"I just love being in the community. I am a community guy. I love being around others. I love to be around people who love football and love the way I play the game," Williams said.

Williams has put on several charitable events since joining the Detroit Lions.

This time, he and his foundation partnered with Wolverine Human Services, which works with children in Detroit.

Williams and his organization invited families to gather all under one roof to make sure everyone had a warm heart and full stomach on Thanksgiving.

"Growing up, I really didn't have anyone in a position to be the man I am today," Williams said.