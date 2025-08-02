Authorities launch probe into former Trump prosecutor Jack Smith for alleged illegal political activity

Jack Smith under investigation for allegedly using position to influence elections

The Office of the Special Counsel has launched an investigation into Jack Smith, the former special counsel who investigated President Trump before he returned to office, for alleged illegal political activity.

The independent federal agency confirmed to CBS News on Saturday that it has launched an investigation into Smith for potential violations of the Hatch Act, a federal law that "limits certain political activities of federal employees." The New York Post was first to report on the investigation into Smith.

Smith was appointed by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022 to take over two investigations into Mr. Trump's handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election. Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

Both cases resulted in criminal charges against Mr. Trump but they the cases were closed last year after he won reelection.

Smith resigned in January, days before Mr. Trump returned to office.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, called for an investigation into Smith's conduct earlier this week and alleged that Smith had pushed for a "rushed trial" of Trump.

"They were the actions of a political actor masquerading as a public official," Cotton wrote on X. "That's why I've asked this unprecedented interference in the 2024 election be immediately investigated by OSC."

In May, Mr. Trump chose right-wing podcast host and MAGA loyalist Paul Ingrassia to lead the Office of Special Counsel. However, his nomination is stalled in the Senate. Mr. Trump fired the former head of the Special Counsel, Hampton Dellinger, in February.