Watch CBS News
Politics

Israel launches strike on Iran's nuclear program, IDF says

By
Margaret Brennan
Margaret Brennan
Moderator, "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan;" Chief foreign affairs correspondent
Margaret Brennan is moderator of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on CBS. Based in Washington, D.C., Brennan is also the Network's chief foreign affairs correspondent and a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes. Additionally, she appears regularly on the "CBS Evening News," leading coverage from Washington when news breaks on the political and foreign affairs fronts.
Read Full Bio
Margaret Brennan,
James LaPorta
James LaPorta
National security coordinating producer
James LaPorta is a national security coordinating producer in CBS News' Washington bureau. He is a former U.S. Marine infantryman and veteran of the Afghanistan war.
Read Full Bio
James LaPorta,
Olivia Victoria Gazis,
Jennifer Jacobs
Senior White House reporter
Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Jacobs,
Eleanor Watson
CBS News Reporter
Eleanor Watson is a CBS News multi-platform reporter and producer covering the Pentagon.
Read Full Bio
Eleanor Watson

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News 24/7 Live

Israel's military conducted a strike on Iran targeting its nuclear facilities early Friday morning local time, the Israel Defense Forces said. 

The United States was not part of the operation, and was not involved in intelligence sharing, multiple U.S. sources told CBS News.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in a statement: "Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense."

Rubio added, "Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

An IDF spokesperson said the military "launched a preemptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence to strike Iran's nuclear program, and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel."

The spokesperson said "dozens" of Israeli air force jets struck "dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran." The statement referred to it as "the first stage."

In a video statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

CBS News reported Wednesday that Israel was ready to launch an operation on Iran. The U.S. anticipated Iranian retaliation on American sites in Iraq — leading the Trump administration to advise non-emergency U.S. government officials and military families to leave the entire region.

When asked about those precautionary measures for U.S. nationals in the Mideast, President Trump said only that the region "could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens."

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.

Michal Ben-Gal contributed to this report.

Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan is moderator of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on CBS. Based in Washington, D.C., Brennan is also the Network's chief foreign affairs correspondent and a contributing correspondent to 60 Minutes. Additionally, she appears regularly on the "CBS Evening News," leading coverage from Washington when news breaks on the political and foreign affairs fronts.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.