Investigation underway after Detroit police officer injured in shooting

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting leaves a Detroit police officer with a non-fatal gunshot wound. 

At about 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Detroit police officers were called to a possible suicide-related incident on Prevost Street.

Police say when officers arrived, a neighbor let out a dog which ran toward the officers. Fearing for their safety, one of the officers pulled out a weapon and accidentally shot their partner.

The officer was transported to an area hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

An investigation into the incident continues. There were no additional issues related to the original call.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 2:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

