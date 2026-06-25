Michigan AG releases 250-page report on clergy abuse in Diocese of Saginaw, naming 38 clergy members

The Michigan Attorney General's Office has issued the sixth of what will eventually be seven detailed reports on the topic of Catholic church clergy abuse in the state, this time focusing on the Diocese of Saginaw.

The research in the Diocese of Saginaw reviewed allegations against 37 priests and one deacon, 30 of whom are known or presumed to be dead. The eight others who are living or presumed to be living are not in active ministry. The report said most of the incidents listed that "may have violated Michigan criminal law" all occurred before 2002.

"This report is only possible because of the bravery of so many, from young children to the elderly, coming forward over decades to share their suffering," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "As always, I commend their strength and thank them for it. Accountability comes in many forms, and by publishing these accounts, we hope to foster acknowledgment for these survivors and safer communities today."

The Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan State Police began this effort in 2018. So far, the statewide investigation has led to 11 criminal cases resulting in nine convictions.

There are seven Catholic dioceses in Michigan that provide administrative and support services to Catholic parishes and schools at the regional level. Each region is led by a bishop or archbishop. All seven dioceses have cooperated with the AG's investigation, state officials said.

The Diocese of Saginaw report, released Thursday, is over 250 pages long.

It is a compilation of allegations of sexual misconduct incidents in that region and how the investigations were resolved. The notes include when a clergy person was removed from duties, where applicable.

"The Diocese of Saginaw, like all Dioceses in Michigan, has cooperated fully with the Attorney General's Office from the beginning of and throughout this investigation. We fully believe in greater accountability and transparency, which is essential in restoring the trust that has been broken, resulting from the misconduct of a few," Bishop Robert D. Gruss said in response to the report.

Gruss also provided a letter that said in part, "As Bishop of the Diocese of Saginaw, I want to express my deepest sorrows to those who have been victims of abuse by members of the clergy. Please accept my sincere apology for the pain and suffering you have experienced by those who were entrusted with your care. I'm deeply saddened by it all. And, again, I apologize to you on behalf of the Church and our Diocese."

The Diocese of Saginaw was established in 1938. Its current region is 56 parishes in 11 counties in Eastern and Central Michigan, specifically Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac and Tuscola counties. The diocese is home to about 100,000 Catholics. More than 680 priests served in the diocese during the 75 years covered in the investigation.

"The Attorney General has not filed criminal charges against any of the priests of the Diocese of Saginaw as a result of this investigation," the report said.

The previous report, issued in December 2025, reviewed investigations at the Diocese of Grand Rapids. The Detroit report is the last one remaining to be released.