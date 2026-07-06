Investigation continues into block party shooting in Mount Clemens

An investigation is underway into a shooting at a block party in Mount Clemens that left three adults and two children hurt over the weekend.

"I thought it was just fireworks or whatever," said resident Danyell.

"Whole bunch of police, people outside. I was like, 'Wow, that's crazy.' I just moved over here. That is just shocking," resident Asia Ashburn said.

CBS Detroit

Residents in Mount Clemens are rattled over what went down at their annual Fourth of July neighborhood block party on Saturday night.

"Somebody was like, ' No, that's the fireworks and it was like, ' No, that's gunshots," said resident Masalena Taylor.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. near the intersection of Court Street and Clemens Street. Authorities say they received reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered five people with gunshot wounds. Each was taken to the hospital. Their names have not been released.

"Right when the fireworks started, you heard gunshots, and it was towards the back of my house. Everybody was just trying to duck and get out the way," Taylor said.

CBS Detroit

Taylor says that for almost a decade, the block party has become a tradition, and this shooting has left her disappointed.

"Of course you're sad. You don't want to hear that, but also, you're like why here? Why now. This is supposed to be fun, and everyone having a great time," said Taylor.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made. Detectives were seen canvassing the area.

Neighbors, including Taylor, tell CBS News Detroit that the future of next year's block party remains uncertain.

"We're thinking if we're going to do it next year or not, just because of this happening," Taylor said.

CBS Detroit

Authorities say two of the five victims have been discharged from the hospital. The remaining three are in stable condition and remain under hospital care.

Those who were injured in the shooting ranged in age from 10 to 36, deputies said.

The victims and their medical status are as follows:

A 10-year-old girl from Mount Clemens was released from the hospital on Sunday.

A 15-year-old boy from Mount Clemens was reported in stable condition under hospital care on Monday.

An 18-year-old man from Mount Clemens was released from the hospital on Sunday.

A 19-year-old man from Mount Clemens was reported in stable condition under hospital care on Monday.

A 36-year-old woman from Clinton Township was reported in stable condition under hospital care on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is continuing its call for tips from the public to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's office at 586-307-9412 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-773-2587.