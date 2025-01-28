Suspected intruder found on roof of Great Oaks school, Anchor Bay district officials report

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A male suspect is in custody after being found early Monday morning on the roof of Great Oaks Elementary School, according to a report from Anchor Bay School District.

Officers from the Chesterfield Police Department and New Baltimore Police Department responded to the area. Superintendent Phil Jankowski related the following details to families via email and social media:

The investigation started after district officials received a burglary alarm notification that morning.

"Upon reviewing video footage, it was determined that an individual had gained unauthorized access to the building," his report said.

After police arrived, they found the person on the building's roof. He was taken into custody and a charge of breaking and entering is pending.

"Chesterfield Police, along with New Baltimore units, acted swiftly to clear the premises and ensure the safety of the area," the superintendent said. "At this time, Chesterfield Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. We are grateful for their prompt and effective response, and we appreciate the collaboration between local law enforcement agencies."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Chesterfield Police or the school district's safety director, Amanda DePape.