Intoxicated Michigan man breaks into car thinking it's his Uber, police say

A Troy, Michigan, man who police say was "heavily intoxicated" was arrested after he was found in the driver's seat of a car he thought was his Uber ride share, authorities said.

Birmingham police responded to the 100 block of West Maple Road around 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 after a 911 caller stated that there was an intoxicated man inside her vehicle, police said.

The vehicle's owner told police that when she returned to her vehicle after dining at a nearby restaurant, she found the suspect, a 55-year-old Troy man, sitting in the driver's seat.

According to police, the woman asked the suspect several times to get out of her vehicle, but he appeared "heavily intoxicated" and said it was his Uber.

Police were able to get the man out of the vehicle and said that when officers told the man he was being arrested, he began resisting them.

The suspect was arrested for attempted auto theft, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and obstruction, police said.