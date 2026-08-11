Intoxicated Michigan driver found sleeping behind wheel, blocking lanes on I-75, police say

An intoxicated Flint man was arrested after he was found asleep in his vehicle and blocking lanes of Interstate 75 in Oakland County, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle blocking travel lanes on I-75 near Clintonville Road around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 9.

When troopers arrived, they say they found the 44-year-old man, who is a convicted felon out on bond for operating while intoxicated, asleep behind the wheel.

Troopers woke the man and found open intoxicants on the passenger seat, MSP said. Police say the man appeared to be intoxicated, and that field sobriety testing showed he was twice over the legal blood alcohol content limit.

While searching the vehicle, troopers found two knives, 9 and 12 inches long, according to MSP.

The man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail and charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, open intoxicants, operating without securities (insurance) and operating while intoxicated - high blood alcohol concentration, according to police.