Interstate 75 to have intermittent lane closures Thursday night at River Rouge

Interstate 75 will have intermittent lane closures Thursday night at the bridge over the River Rouge in Metro Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said motorists in that area should expect delays during the overnight work, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday. This will allow for work on the piers under the bridge.

The existing four lanes will be reduced to one lane for up to an hour at a time, multiple times that night, in both the northbound and southbound directions from Schaefer Road to Dearborn Street.

When the work is taking place, police vehicles and large road crew trucks will close off the affected lanes.

