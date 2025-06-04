Watch CBS News
Local News

Interstate 75 to have intermittent lane closures Thursday night at River Rouge

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

Interstate 75 will have intermittent lane closures Thursday night at the bridge over the River Rouge in Metro Detroit. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation said motorists in that area should expect delays during the overnight work, which is scheduled for 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday. This will allow for work on the piers under the bridge. 

The existing four lanes will be reduced to one lane for up to an hour at a time, multiple times that night, in both the northbound and southbound directions from Schaefer Road to Dearborn Street.  

When the work is taking place, police vehicles and large road crew trucks will close off the affected lanes. 

For the latest traffic reports, check the MI Drive website

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.