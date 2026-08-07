2 innertubes found, 3 people still missing, along Muskegon River in West Michigan

The search continues for two adults and a child who were reported missing after a tubing outing along the Muskegon River, the Michigan State Police said.

That's after state troopers reported on Thursday evening that two of the inflatable tubes that the trio were believed to be riding were found. "Search teams have also identified footprints that are being evaluated as part of the ongoing investigation," police said.

The missing people, who were last seen on Tuesday, are Jazzmin Hock, 28, of Muskegon; Sarah Vida, 28, of Muskegon; and Kayden Kovalcik, 9.

State police said the investigation began after the father of one of the missing women discovered her vehicle parked at the Maple Island Boat Launch, which is along the banks of the Muskegon River and part of the Bridgeton Township park system in Newaygo County.

The vehicle had a window broken out by then, and family members were unable to reach any of the three.

Michigan State Police ask that anyone who may have seen the three recently or has other information that can assist in the search contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303 or Newaygo Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.