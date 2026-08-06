Search to find 3 missing tubers continues along Muskegon River in West Michigan

Search and rescue operations will continue on Thursday in the effort to find three people who are missing along the Muskegon River in West Michigan.

The Michigan State Police said the missing people – two adults and one child – were last seen on Tuesday. They are believed to have been riding inner tubes on the Muskegon River.

The missing people are Jazzmin Hock, 28, of Muskegon; Sarah Vida, 28, of Muskegon; and Kayden Kovalcik, 9. They are believed to have been using orange and pink tubes.

State police said the investigation began after the father of one of the missing women discovered her vehicle parked at the Maple Island Boat Launch, which is along the banks of the Muskegon River and part of the Bridgeton Township park system in Newaygo County.

The vehicle had a window broken out by then, and family members were unable to reach any of the three.

Michigan State Police ask that anyone who may have seen the three, found their innertubes, or has other information that can assist in the search contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303 or Newaygo Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

"We ask the public to please stay away from the active search areas to allow first responders to safely and effectively conduct search operations. If additional public assistance is needed, we will make that request," troopers said on Thursday.