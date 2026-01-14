Inkster residents express frustration over high water bills: "It's ridiculous"

In Inkster, Michigan, dozens of residents have taken to social media to express their frustrations about high water bills.

It's a concern that has plaguing people for months.

Joneetha Jackson, a lifelong resident of Inkster, manages two properties. She says she couldn't believe her eyes last month after opening one of her water bills for October and November.

Jackson says the balance was more than $1,200.

"They're high, extremely high, like more than some people will say, more than their taxes. But it's ridiculous," Jackson said.

Jackson says she tried going to the water department for answers.

"There was nothing they can tell us. It is what it is. That's your bill," she said.

In April of last year, the city installed brand new water meters. CBS News Detroit spoke with Jerome Bivens, the Director of Public Services, to see if the new meters are responsible for the increase.

"I previously stated that there was a migration issue with the old system and the new system. That's been rectified. We were having issues pulling the data over into the new system, so we had to work on that. We did," Bivens said.

Bivens says the old meters were not providing accurate readings; however, Jackson says she didn't have issues until the new meters were installed.

Kimberly Cronkright also questioned the city when her bill suddenly jumped from $77 a month to nearly $600 for two months.

"I went down there and talked to them, and they said they were going to get a supervisor on it," Cronkright said.

Cronkright says she never got a follow-up from a supervisor.

"I have no idea what would cause our water to go that high. I have no leaks. My toilet doesn't run on and on. Nothing's on constantly. I've made sure," Cronkright said.

City officials will be answering questions at an upcoming town hall meeting. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15, at the Booker T. Dozier Recreation Center.