1 detained, 7 guns seized after reported shooting in Inkster; no injures

By Nick Lentz

Seven guns have been seized by police and an individual was detained after a reported shooting in Inkster, Michigan, on Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 26000 block of Dartmouth Street around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a fight that escalated into gunfire. Police said they detained a suspect and seized three rifles, three handguns, a shotgun and hundreds of rounds of ammo.

According to officials, no one was injured. 

"The rapid response and professionalism displayed by our officers undoubtedly prevented a potentially tragic outcome," Inkster Police Chief Tamika Jenkins said in a written statement on social media Friday.

