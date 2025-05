Questions about Hamtramck city council member residency status and more top stories

The Inkster Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 4-year-old child reported missing on Wednesday.

Police say the child, who is autistic and non-verbal, was last seen in the area of Florence and Wellington streets.

The child was last seen wearing a "Paw Patrol" t-shirt and tan shorts. He is described as having dreadlocks in a ponytail.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to contact Inkster police at 313-563-9850.

Inkster Police Department