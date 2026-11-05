Injury crash closes northbound U.S. 23 in Monroe County, police say

All lanes of northbound U.S. 23 were shut down south of Dundee, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon as a result of an injury crash.

The crash happened at about 12:49 p.m. just past Exit 13, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. All northbound lanes were shut down and remained closed at 2:07 p.m.

"The road will likely be closed for hours and it is recommended that an alternate route is used," the Dundee Police Department posted on social media about 1:30 p.m.

Traffic has been diverted off the highway at Exit 13 / Ida West Road.

Dundee police said the crash, which happened around the 14-mile marker south of Dundee, took down tension cables, which is taking time to clear.

This is an injury crash, police said, although it was not reported how many people were injured.

Agencies assisting on scene included the Dundee Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Summerfield Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.