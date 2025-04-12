Man dead in Ingham County wrong-way crash; 1 in custody

Suspect in missing Warren woman case due in court; arrest in delivery driver death; more top stories

A 23-year-old man is dead, and another man is in custody after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 96 in Ingham County early Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials say sheriff's deputies responded around 1:15 a.m. to the area of I-96 and Williamston Road for a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate. Several minutes later, the wrong-way vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle driven by the 23-year-old man from Washington state. He died at the scene.

A 23-year-old Washington state woman riding in the vehicle driven by the 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Gregory, Michigan, was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later arrested and placed at the Ingham County Jail.

The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team is investigating the collision. Officials say findings from the investigation will be reviewed by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sergeant Jackson at 517-676-8212.