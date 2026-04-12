Individual in hospital days after being hit by vehicle at Dearborn crosswalk

An individual has been in the hospital for several days after they were hit by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk in Dearborn, Michigan, police said Saturday.

The crash happened on Tuesday around 1 p.m. on Michigan Avenue near Mason Street. Officials said emergency personnel helped the individual before they were taken to the hospital where they were listed in critical condition on Saturday afternoon.

Other details about the collision have yet to be disclosed.

Police, who are investigating the incident, are urging drivers to remain alert, obey traffic signals and always watch for pedestrians.