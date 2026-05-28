Video shows Indiana fire department rescuing baby deer from flooding waters

An Indiana fire department crew is getting attention on social media for their photos and video report over a deer rescued from flooded waters.

The Madison Township Fire Department said it was called about 3 p.m. Wednesday to an area of North Mann Road in Morgan County, which is southwest of Indianapolis, for a report of a vehicle in the water with someone inside.

The driver of that vehicle was able to get to dry land without firefighter assistance.

But as crews were preparing to leave the accident scene, they heard a baby deer and realized the rapidly rising water was carrying the animal downstream.

Captain Joe Sinclair went into the water and rescued the deer, bringing it safely back to shore. Medics on scene provided aid until the deer could be transferred to a local animal rescue.

The Madison Township Fire Department in Indiana's Morgan County rescued a baby deer from rapidly rising floodwaters on May 27, 2026. Madison Township Fire Department

Agencies assisting on the call included Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch, Brown Township Fire-Rescue and Mooresville Fire Department.

A flood advisory was issued for Morgan County later that day, the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency said.

"Please do not drive through flooded roadways. Water can be deeper and faster-moving than it appears. If you see water over the road, turn around, don't drown," the fire department said as a reminder to motorists.